SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana softball team had a combined no-hitter as part of a two-game sweep Saturday over UMary at Sherman Park. The Vikings saw the no-hitter come from Ashley Mickschl and Makayla Williams in a 7-0 AU win. The Vikings then followed with a 1-0 win in game two to sweep the day and not allow a single run.

The Vikings put runs on the scoreboard in the second, fourth and fifth innings while Ashley Mickschl and Makayla Williams shut down the Marauders’ offense, giving up no hits.

Augustana took a 2-0 lead courtesy of a Liz Dierks double. On the two-base hit, Amanda Dickmeyer and Abbie Lund each scored while Mary Pardo advanced to third base. The next hitter, Abby Lien, then singled down the right-field line to score Pardo and Dierks.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lien had another RBI, this time scoring Pardo for a 5-0 lead.

While the Vikings’ offense was scoring runs, Mickschl was dealing on the defensive side. She faced the minimum in four of her five innings pitched, the lone baserunner coming on an error. In her final inning, the fifth, she induced a fly out, a foul out and a swinging strikeout.

In the bottom of the fifth, Augustana added two more runs, first on a Dickmeyer single. The final run came as Becca Koupal swiped home plate while Dickmeyer was causing havoc on the base paths between first and second base.

Makayla Williams pitched the final two innings, allowing just a single baserunner on a hit-by-pitch.

The no-hitter is the second-straight year that the Vikings have recorded one as Mickschl threw a perfect game in 2021. It is believed to be just the second no-hitter under head coach Gretta Melsted.

Augustana racked up 12 hits with two each from Dierks, Lien, Gracey Brink, Dickmeyer and Lund.

Mickscshl earned the win in the circle to move to 9-1 in 2022.

The difference-maker in game two was a solo home run off the bat of Mary Pardo in the third inning. Her team-leading 12th home run of the season landed beyond the fence in right-center field.

Amber Elliott pitched a complete-game three-hitter for her ninth win of the season. She struck out nine Marauder batters over the seven innings.

Augustana recorded four hits in the game, one each from Pardo, Torri Chute, Delaney Young and Kennedy Buckman.

Augustana remains at Sherman Park Sunday, hosting Minot State. First pitch of game one is slated for noon while game two has a scheduled start time of 2 p.m.