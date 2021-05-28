Augustana softball falls to Biola at College World Series

DENVER, Colo. (AUGUSTANA) – In what could be a speed bump en route to a National Championship, the Augustana softball team fell 3-0 Friday afternoon to Biola University in Denver, Colorado. The Vikings continue in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. (CT) contest in a must-win scenario to continue the season.

The Viking offense couldn’t find a rhythm in the game, collecting just four hits and two coming from the bat of Amanda Dickmeyer. In contrast, Ashley Mickschl allowed just four hits in 5.1 innings of one-run ball.

Augustana (48-7) threatened in the bottom of the third inning as Dickmeyer hit a leadoff single into left field. Abbie Lund followed with a blooper into shallow left field for runners on first and second with no outs. However, the Biola defense got a pair of outs at third base on fielder’s choices and got out of the inning with a strikeout.

It was a scoreless game heading into the fourth inning when Kayla Neff lifted a flyball over the left-center fence to give Biola, the West Region Champions, a 1-0 lead.

The Vikings then threatened again in the bottom of the fifth, again started with a Dickmeyer single into left field. Lund pushed her to second base on a sacrifice bunt but she was stranded there to end the inning.

The Eagles (24-14) then tacked on a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to push the advantage to 3-0. Augustana got a runner on base in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t scratch a run across as it was just the second time all season it was shutout.

Dickmeyer concluded the game 2-for-3 while Lund and Torri Chute picked up the other two hits for AU. Elliot threw 5.1 innings giving up just four hits and one run. Amber Elliott came on for the final 1.2 innings here she gave up just one hit but was charged with two runs.

Augustana now faces the winner of West Chester and Grand Valley State at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Saturday. A Viking win in that game, and AU will play again Saturday, this time at 7:30 p.m. (CT) against the winner of West Texas A&M and St. Anselm. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com for opponent and game times.