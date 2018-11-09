Augustana Soccer Falls At Central Regional

Following a phenomenal regular season, including double-digits wins for the sixth straight year, the Augustana soccer team (12-6-3) saw it season come to an end Friday in the NCAA Central Regional quarterfinals, falling 3-1 to the 2017 defending national champions Central Missouri.



The Vikings have made it to the NCAA tournament five times in program history and Friday’s match marked their fourth appearance in the last five years.

Head coach Brandon Barkus was proud of his teams effort and determination. “Our adjustments in the second half were good, but Central Missouri just caused flurries for us,” said Barkus, “all six seniors have impacted the program a lot, they are tremendous women and we are really going to miss them a lot,” said Barkus.



Central Missouri scored the first goal 24 minutes into the first half off of a penalty kick as Jennies Jada Scott tallied her 18thgoal of the season. Nearly 10 minutes later, Scott pushed the ball past Viking goalkeeper Claudia Pueschner. Scott tapped it in from six yards out, recording her team-leading 19th goal of the season.



Before the half was over, the Vikings battled back. Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Freshman of the Year, Alexis Legg, did what she does best – score goals. Her 11th goal of the season came just under two minutes later as she tapped in the goal off a corner-kick save. Legg led the team as a freshman with 11 goals and one assist, giving her 23 points during her first year as a Viking.



The Vikings came out firing in the second half, and nearly tied the game up when a shot ricocheted off the right goal post. However, the Jennies would ice the game with a a third and final goal of the game came from Central Mo.’s Makayla Toth.



Grace Behm and Legg led the Vikings with five shots apiece. Peyton Stenzel had two shots while Rebecca Gasper and KenzieGeiger each took a lone shot. The Vikings finished with 15 shots, six on goal.



The Jennies finished the game with 23 shots with 14 on goal.



Between the posts, Claudia Pueschner racked up 11 saves. The Jennies goalkeeper, Lindsey Johnson had five saves on the day.



The Vikings six student-athletes in the senior class with leave Augustana as one of the best in program history. They accumulated 58 wins and just 18 losses, as well as three trips to the NCAA tournament.

Courtesy: Augustana