HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO)- The Class "A" State Soccer championships featured the same four teams from a year ago, as the Tea Area Boys squared off with Sioux Falls Christian, and on the girls side, West Central and Tea Area crossed paths.

It was the third time in the last four years the Tea Area and West Central girls clashed for the state title, with the Trojans the prevailing the two previous times. West Central also entered Saturday's contest as the three-time defending state champs.