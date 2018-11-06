Augustana Soccer Earns 6-Seed In Central Regional

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Following another season of double-digit wins, the Augustana women's soccer team has earned the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Central Regional and will play No. 3 seed Central Missouri (16-4-1) in Bemidji, Minn. on Friday, Nov. 9 with the time to be determined. This will be the Vikings fifth appearance in the NCAA tournament and their fourth in the last five seasons.



Augustana finished 12-5-3 during the 2018 season, and Viking head coach Brandon Barkus is excited about the opportunity to make another appearance in the NCAA tournament. "I am so excited, it is such a hard thing to make it into the NCAA Tournament" Said Barkus, "Central Missouri is a great program and they are last years national champions so it will be a big challenge for us."



Earlier this season, Augustana and Central Missouri squared up in Warrensburg, Missouri with the game turning into an instant classic. The Vikings scored two goals in the second half to force overtime, but the Jennies Jada Scott scored in double overtime to give Central Missouri the 3-2 double-overtime win.



Barkus, who has taken the Vikings to all five NCAA Tournament appearances in school history, holds a 2-3 all-time record in the tournament with wins coming against Bemidji State (2017) and Harding (2015).



The Central Region is made up of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Great American Conference. Minnesota State (NSIC), Central Missouri (MIAA) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (GAC) earned the automatic bids by winning their respective conference tournaments.

Courtesy: Augustana