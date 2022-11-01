BURNSVILLE, Minn. (NSIC) — St. Cloud State, the 11-time defending NSIC Champions, was the unanimous choice to win the league in the NSIC Preseason Wrestling Coaches’ Poll.

The Huskies had 81 points and all nine first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) to rank eight points ahead of Augustana, which was second with 73 points and the other first place vote. Northern State was third with 56 points while the University of Mary was fourth with 53 points.

Wisconsin-Parkside (UWP joined the NSIC in 2020-21 as an associated member) was fifth with 50 points.

Minnesota State’s Darrell Mason was voted by the league coaches as the preseason wrestler of the year. Mason was the 2021-22 NWCA DII Wrestler of the Year; the 2022 NCAA DII Individual Champion at 285 pounds with a perfect 22-0 record as he was named the 2021-22 NSIC Wrestler of the Year.

NSIC Wrestling’s non-conference schedule gets underway on Friday, November 4 with the nine match NSIC duals starting in December and continue throughout the year.