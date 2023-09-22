FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (Augustana) — At one of the largest races in the country, the Augustana cross country teams made some noise, as the women’s program won the 37th Roy Griak Invitational Maroon 6k title with 80 points, while the men finished fourth in the Maroon 8k with 118 points.

“This was a good first step with both programs,” said Augustana head coach Tracy Hellman. “I was very excited to see the women come away with the team title. Our packs need to be better in championship races, and they will. The men had an okay day, but more to give. We are not yet where we want to be, but it’s a good first step. Excited for what’s ahead with both teams.”

On the women’s side, Aubrey Surage led the Viking pack, finishing sixth with a time of 22:24.9. Ella Bakken slotted in at 14th with a time of 22:50.6, and Ana McCabe came in 17th after running a personal-best 23:01.8. In their first meet running for AU, twins Ashley and Amanda Overgaauw finished 21st and 22nd, respectively, as Ashley finished in 23:15.6, and Amanda closed out with a time of 23.18.8.

The men’s team would have a pair of finishers in the top ten, as Ryan Hartman earned runner-up honors with a time of 25:45.2, and Colten Brand finished in 25:52.7, good for an eighth place finish. Nick Larson ran the 8k in 26:27.5 to finish 25th, and Dawson Strom turned in a 37th place finish at a time of 26:45.1. Rounding out the top five was Alex Otten, whose 26:57.0 time placed him 54th, and Kadin Groen finished just behind him in 55th with a time of 26:58.7.

Next up, the Vikings head to Sioux Center, Iowa, to participate in the Briar Cliff Invite on October 7. The event is set to start at 10 a.m.

Augustana Men Finishers

2. Ryan Hartman: 25:29.0

8. Colten Brand: 25:52.7

25. Nick Larson: 26:27.5

37. Dawson Strom: 26:45.1

54. Alex Otten: 26:57.0

55. Kadin Groen: 26:58.7

65. Brady Hogan: 27:06.2

71. Ben Haberman: 27:12.3

79. Isaac Fink: 27:17.5

108. Daniel Street: 27:35.9

121. Evan Myran: 27:47.2

145. Patrick Vogel: 28:00.9

173. Beau Brock: 28:25.5

181. Parker Fitzgerald: 28:30.2

190. Caden Tegethoff: 28:39.9

263. Soren Weeg: 29:30.9



Men’s Team Top-5 Finishes

1. Indiana Wesleyan

2. Wayne State (Mich.)

3. Dordt

4. Augustana

5. UC-Colorado Springs

Augustana Women Finishers

6. Aubrey Surage: 22:24.9

14. Ella Bakken: 22:50.6

17. Ana McCabe: 23:01.8 (PR)

21. Ashley Overgaauw: 23:15.6

22. Amanda Overgaauw: 23:18.8

43. Eleni Lovgren: 23:45.4

59. Caroline Sudbeck: 24:04.6

62. Laura Thompson: 24:06.6

66. Lindsey Young: 24:13.3

72. Tenley Nelson: 24:19.7

75. Ramsey Karim: 24:21.9



Women’s Team Top-5 Finishers

1. Augustana

2. UMary

3. Wayne State (Mich.)

4. Minnesota State

5. Sioux Falls