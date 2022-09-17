MOORHEAD, MN (KELO) — Augustana out-rushed MSU Moorhead by 204 yards on Saturday as the Vikings picked up a 31-7 win over the Dragons.

Augie was led by Jarod Epperson who rushed for 115 yards, including a first quarter 80-yard touchdown. The Vikings tallied 205 rushing yards, while their defense allowed just one yard rushing to the Dragons.

Brandon Valley native, Thomas Scholten got the start at quarterback Saturday. In his first start, the sophomore went 23-35 for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

A key to Augustana’s success was its dominance on the time of possession. The Vikings held the ball for for more than 39 minutes in the win.

Augie’s defense was continued its success on third down. The defense held MSU Moorhead to just 2-15 on third-down conversions.

For the third straight season, the Vikings have improved to 3-0 to open the season. They’ll meet Northern State on Saturday, September 24 as they look to advance to 4-0.

You can watch the game on KELOXTRA and the CW of the Black Hills.

RECAP

Augustana got on the board first with a very unique touchdown. Scholten completed a pass to Mitchell Goodbary who brought in the catch, but then he was hit and fumbled.

That ball was scooped up Devon Jones who carried it the final five yards for the touchdown.

Augustana grabbed the 7-0 lead.

Late in the quarter, the Vikings built onto their lead with an 80-yard touchdown run from Epperson.

Augie led 14-0 after the first quarter.

Scholten would connect in the second quarter with Goodbary for a four-yard touchdown.

Augustana would take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

It’s all @AugieFB at halftime!



They lead MSU Moorhead 21-0 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 17, 2022

A third quarter field goal and later touchdown run by Kyle Graham added 10 more points to the board and gave the Vikings a 31-0 lead after three quarters.

MSU Moorhead would score late on a touchdown pass, but they would get no closer.

Augustana claimed a 31-7 win over MSU Moorhead.