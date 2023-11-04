CROOKSTON, Minn. (AUGIE) — The Augustana Vikings dominated all facets of the game, the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles 25-10, 25-20, 27-25 on Saturday afternoon in Crookston, Minn.

The Vikings jump to 11-15 overall and 8-9 in NSIC play with the win, while the Golden Eagles fall to 3-21, 1-15.

AU held advantages in kills (48-28), hitting percentage (.294-.127), blocks (10-7) and digs (63-39) in the victory.

The first eight points of the match went to AU, with three blocks and three kills powering the all-around performance. Leading 11-6, the Vikings would rip off another run, scoring four straight points and eight of nine points, capped by a Reagan Jansen kill, to take a 19-7 lead.

After a UMC point to get within 11, Maya Wente went on her own 3-0 run with a trip of kills to take a 22-8 lead. After another Golden Eagle kill, Kia Kriener got a kill of her own before a Cora McCoid service ace brought them to set point. The teams split the final two points to give AU a 1-0 lead.

UMC showed resistance in set two, battling to an 8-8 tie early. A Jansen kill and Wente kill sandwiched four Kriener kills to ignite a 6-0 run, putting the Vikings ahead 14-8. At 15-10, AU went on a 4-1 run to grow its lead to 19-11. The Golden Eagles marched back within three at 23-20 late, but a Kriener kill and McCoid service ace was enough to close the set and give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Four of the first five points went to the Golden Eagles in set three. After chipping away, AU took its first lead with a 4-0 run to go ahead 7-6. UMC evened the scoring at 9-9 before the Vikings scored six straight points to take a commanding 15-9 lead. Eventually, UMC would even the set back up at 21-21, but three straight points went to the Vikings to give them a match point. The Golden Eagles ended up storming back for a 25-24 lead, but a pair of Kriener kills and a block helped solidify the sweep for AU.

Kriener finished the game with 18 kills, 10 digs, and a pair of blocks while hitting .371. Wente had an efficient 13 kills on a .478 hitting percentage and added six blocks, including five solo. Erika Bute led the defense with 19 digs, with Kiylah Franke following with 15. The Vikings conclude the regular season on Friday at 6 p.m., hosting St. Cloud State for senior night.