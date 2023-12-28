SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana men’s hockey team has already played 16 games in the program’s inaugural season.

Playing two game-series each weekend, the Vikings have registered at least a split in all but three weekends.

Of their 16 games, only three of them have been here in Sioux Falls, where Augie has gone 2-1.

Since their last home game back on Nov. 25, the Vikes have won two of their four games and tallied a tie.

Through it all, the Vikings kept an even keel as they head into the final trip of the calendar year at Notre Dame.

“Their approach to the day has been really good every day,” Augustana acting head coach Taylor Nelson said. “It’s allowing us to really find out who we are. And we’ve had some interesting games, we’ve lost some overtime games, we’ve had some great comebacks, we beat some really good teams and it’s just kind of given a bolster within every week.”

The Vikings and the Fighting Irish square off Saturday and Sunday with puck drop at 4 p.m. each day.

Augustana will be under the direction of acting head coach Taylor Nelson while head coach Garrett Raboin coaches with Team USA at the World Junior Championships.