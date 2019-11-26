1  of  5
Augustana posts 40-point win against Nebraska Christian

Sports

by: Augustana University

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men’s basketball team closed the non-conference portion of its schedule with an 88-48 win over Nebraska Christian Monday night inside the Elmen Center.

The Vikings shot 47.5 percent from the field in the win to improve to 5-1 on the season. Nebraska Christian played the contest as an exhibition and remains at 5-3 on the year.

Of the Vikings 38 missed shots, they corralled 20 offensive rebounds and turned those into 22 second-chance points while piling up 42 points in the paint.

Sophomore Michael Schaefer totaled a game-high 13 points while sophomores Dylan LeBrun and Matt Todd each tallied 11 points.

Augustana took a 9-0 lead over the first three minutes of action. Junior Jameson Bryan swiped a steal and pushed ahead before lobbing a pass to LeBrun for a thundering alley-oop. That forced a Sentinel timeout but didn’t slow Augie down as the lead stretched 16 points at the midway point of the half at 20-4. The Vikings entered halftime leading 38-20.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Augustana again saw an alley-oop, this time Bryan sent a ball in the air towards Schaefer, who threw it down for a 53-22 advantage.

The Viking lead continued to grow and reached as high as 44 points when Carter Rynda sank a 3-point basket with under three minutes to play.

Bryan tied a career-high with six assists while Eric Tiedman totaled a career-best eight points. The Vikings totaled 23 assists on 34 made field goals and outrebounded the Sentinels 48-32.

Nebraska Christian shot 18-of-55 from the field for 32.7 percent and made just 5-of-21 3-point field goal attempts.

Augustana looks ahead to the start of Northern Sun action on Saturday at Wayne State. After that contest, the Vikings return home on Dec. 6 and 7 to host Winona State and Upper Iowa inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings close the Elmen Center portion of their schedule with a 2-0 mark.

