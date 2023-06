SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Classic resumed for its second day at Ronken Field as Aberdeen, Huron, Yankton prevailed in the Augustana pool.

Aberdeen locked up on defense to secure the 1-0 victory over Yankton in the first game of the day. Aberdeen then fell to Huron in its second game 7-4.

Yankton returned to the field for the third game of the day and they earned a 8-6 come-from-behind victory over Lee Summit of Missouri in eight innings. They’d complete pool play at 2-2.