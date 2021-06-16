Augustana planning to add Division 1 hockey program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Division I hockey is coming to Sioux Falls.

Augustana University confirmed Wednesday the school is planning to add a men’s hockey program that would compete in Division 1.

Augustana would be the first Division 1 college hockey program in South Dakota.

ESPN anchor John Buccigross broke the news late Tuesday night. In a tweet, Buccigross says a new on campus rink is part of the plan for Augustana.

BIG #cawlidgehawkey NEWS. Sources tell me Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is set to ice a Division 1 Men’s Hockey Program beginning in 2023. New On campus rink is part of the plan for the Vikings. Excited for the growing community of Sioux Falls. #Growth pic.twitter.com/1V6V5U8gc6 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) June 16, 2021

In 2019 Augustana officials announced a new strategic plan called “Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030.” The plan calls for the university to “elevate its national profile” and to increase enrollment over 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

In a release, Augustana says they’re grateful to T. Denny Sanford for the lead gift to facilitate the opportunity. The university says they plan to share more information when details for the new athletics program are finalized.

What conference Augustana would possibly join is unknown.