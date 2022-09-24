SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana held Northern State to just one touchdown on Saturday as the Vikings outlasted the Wolves, 21-13.

Northern State outgained Augustana 290-230, but the difference in the game was the turnovers. The Wolves turned the ball over three times, including a fumble that was recovered by Grayson Diepenbrock for a touchdown.

That was really the difference in the game as the Vikings held on for a one score victory.

The Wolves still had a shot late in the contest as they forced an Augie punt with two minutes remaining.

Northern drove inside the Augie 30, but the Wolves were unable to score as Will Madler was sacked on fourth down by Diepenbrock.

The Vikings would run out the final minute and 47 seconds as they picked up the 21-13 win.

It was quite the game, but @AugieFB advances to 4-0 with a 21-13 win over Northern State! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/NQmjUZ3Po0 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 24, 2022

Thomas Scholten was 12-30 passing for Augustana for 133 yards and a touchdown. Logan Uttecht led the way receiving as he had one catch for 42 yards.

Jarod Epperson was injured during the contest, leaving more carries for David Addo who rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries.

On the other side of the field, Madler was 26-48 for 205 yards and a touchdown. He also had a fumble and two interceptions.

Their top receiver was Ben Noland who caught 8 passes for 86 yards.

Neither team rushed for 100 yards, in fact Northern State rushed for -18 yards in the second half, resulting in 85 yards on the ground.

Northern State (2-2) will travel to the University of Mary next weekend.

Augustana (4-0) will play host to USF (4-0) in the Key to the City contest. That game will air on KELOXTRA with pregame set for 1 p.m.