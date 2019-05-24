Sports

Augustana opens DII Softball Championship with rout of UC-San Diego

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:44 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Augustana softball team is one step closer to a national championship.

The Vikings opened play at the Division II Softball Championship with an 8-0 five-inning win against the University of California-San Diego on Thursday.

Augie sophomore Ashley Mickschl pitched five scoreless innings, allowing one hit, while striking out three batters and had plenty of support from the Vikings' offense.

After Mickschl faced the minimum in the first, Mary Pardo opened the home half of the inning with a home run.  Her 17th homer of the season gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

Augustana added to its advantage in the second, as Mickschl lined a 2-run double into the gap in right-center.  Ashley had two hits on the game, and Augie led 3-0 after a pair.

The Vikings sealed the game in the third, as Shannon Petersen hit a 2-run home run down the left field line, while Kara McDougall slapped a 2-run double down the left field line.  Augie led by seven after three.

After the Vikings added a run in the fourth inning, Mickschl completed a 1-2-3 fifth en route to victory.

Augustana will face second-seeded West Florida on Friday.  The Argonauts opened tournament play with a 5-1 win over West Chester.  First pitch is set for 2:30 in Denver, Colorado.

