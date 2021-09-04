Augustana opens 2021 season in impressive fashion with 49-0 win over Minot State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After 2 years off, The Augustana Vikings were back in action early Saturday taking on Minot State.

In the first quarter, the Beavers Ben Bolinske would roll right, buy time and look downfield but the ball was tipped and Augustana’s Sydeny Capers would come away with the interception.

We move to the second quarter when Kyle Saddler would throw out to the flat and find Sean Engel who broke a tackle and was is in for the touchdown. The Vikings took a 7-0 lead at home.

Later in the second, Augustana back inside the redzone and this time Saddle will finish off the drive himself. That 5 yard run would make it a 14-0 game. Later in the second quarter, the Vikings again in scoring position and from just a few yards out David Addo would bully his way home. The Vikings would add on 28 points in the second half going on to win 49-0 over Minot State.