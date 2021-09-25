Augustana moves to 4-0 with 52-24 win over Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The No. 22 Augustana football team controlled the Bemidji State Beavers in a 52-24 win Saturday in Bemidji, Minnesota. The Vikings’ victory dampened BSU’s homecoming as AU improves to 4-0 on the season. Bemidji State falls to 2-2 after having a streak of 10-straight homecoming wins snapped.



Kyle Saddler tossed for 316 yards and six touchdowns as part of 510 yards of total offense. The Vikings’ defense intercepted three passes and held BSU to just 30 yards rushing, the fourth-straight opponent that has been held to 42 yards or less. In addition, AU recorded 21 points off the three BSU turnovers.



Augustana received the opening kick for the first time all season and promptly traveled 65 yards over 11 plays to take the 7-0 lead. Saddler found Sean Engel for the six-yard touchdown after chewing 4:48 off the clock.



Those were the only points scored in the opening quarter but Bemidji State knocked a field goal through the uprights from 32 yards out with 13:53 remaining in the second quarter.



Augustana then scored on back-to-back drives to open a 21-3 lead. Engel received his second touchdown of the contest, this time an 11-yard reception from Saddler. Logan Uttecht then had an 18-yard receiving touchdown with 1:47 on the clock for a 6-play, 56-yard drive.



Bemidji State had a quick strike to close the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown as the squads entered halftime with AU leading 21-10.



The second half was then all Augustana.



The Vikings started with a 27-yard field goal from Ben Limburg early in the quarter. Peyton Buckley then intercepted his third pass of the season which set up a 10-play, 72-yard drive which ended with Saddler scampering four yards into the end zone.



On the ensuing Beaver drive, Eli Weber captured his first interception of the season and ran 52 yards on the return to set the Vikings up for an 18-yard touchdown pass from Saddler to Jacob Cleveringa . That gave Augustana the 38-10 lead entering the fourth quarter.



Bemidji State scored to open the fourth quarter, but then it was back-to-back Viking touchdowns. Devon Jones received a 19-yard touchdown from Saddler.



Seth Baker then intercepted the first play from BSU to set the Vikings up on the 10-yard line. That set up a six-yard touchdown to Mitchell Goodbary as Augustana topped 50 points for the 52-17 score. Bemidji State scored one last time for the final 52-24 score.



Augustana’s defensive line was rock solid again, only allowing 1.9 yards per rush. Conversely, the Vikings ran off 234 yards rushing led by Jarod Epperson with 67 yards. Rudolh Sinflorant tallied 66 yards and Kyle Graham 47.



Engel’s two touchdowns were part of six receptions for 65 yards while Jones tallied 79 yards on three receptions.



T.J. Liggett led the defense with eight tackles while Jake Polson recorded six, all solo.



Augustana returns to Sioux Falls, however, not to its home turf on Saturday. The Vikings, current holders of the ‘Key to the City’, travel to Bob Young Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff against Sioux Falls.

