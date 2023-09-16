ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The Augustana football team remained undefeated on the season with a 24-16 win at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday night.

After the Golden Bears struck first, the Vikings notched a pair of touchdowns and a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Casey Bauman tossed for 243 yards and three scores on 15 completions. Jack Fisher caught two of those scoring strikes as he posted 77 yards on three receptions. Mitchell Goodbary caught the other TD pass and registered 65 yards.

The Vikings return home to host MSU Moorhead next Saturday.