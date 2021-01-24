Augustana men’s basketball tops Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana men’s basketball team rebounded Sunday with a 73-63 win over Winona State inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Vikings improve to 5-3 on the season and 3-3 in the NSIC while WSU falls to 3-2, 1-1.



Winona State jumped out to an eight-point advantage midway through the first half before the Vikings embarked on an 8-0 run to knot the game at 25-all with 5:35 on the clock. The run began with a 3-point basket from Adam Dykman and included a jumper just outside the paint by the senior. It was a 3-point basket from Matt Todd that tied the game up.



It was then a back-and-forth affair the remainder of the first half with the two squads entering intermission tied at 33.



With 15:33 remaining in the game and the Vikings trailing 38-35, Isaac Fink went on an 11-0 run to not only give the Vikings the lead but a 46-38 advantage with just over 13 minutes on the clock. Fink hit a trio of 3-point baskets and sank a pair of free throws for his personal, and Vikings, 11-0 run.



Although the lead never ballooned, Augustana maintained control of the game, even when the spread collapsed to just two points with 6:16 remaining on the clock. Augustana simply answered with a Dylan LeBrun triple and a Dykman dunk.



Dykman provided a pair of fireworks with dunks, first, the dunk at 5:32 coming off an Isaac Fink blocked shot, that Matt Todd secured. Todd pitched ahead to Dykman for the easy jam. Then Dykman did all the work himself just a few minutes later when he intercepted a pass at midcourt and slammed home the easy two points to give AU the 61-55 lead.



Winona State began trying to stretch the game out by fouling but did not prevail as Augustana won 73-63.



LeBrun led the Vikings with 23 points including 10 in the opening six minutes. Fink tallied 17 and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. Dykman also reached double digits with 15 points on a very efficient 6-of-7 shooting. Tyler Riemersma led the way with eight rebounds.



After seeing Kevion Taylor go off for 28 points Saturday, the Vikings locked down, holding him to just six points on 2-of-15 shooting. Andrea Lo Biondo led the way with 15 points.



Augustana travels to Upper Iowa for contests on Friday and Saturday. Those games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.