Augustana men’s basketball sweeps Golden Bears with Saturday victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana men’s basketball team never trailed for the second-straight game and came away with a weekend sweep over Concordia-St. Paul in a 91-52 win Saturday inside the Sanford Pentagon.



The Vikings forced 24 turnovers and scored 29 points off those turnovers to dominate both ends of the floor. Conversely, Augustana committed just six turnovers, a season-low.



Tyler Riemersma tallied a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds while Isaac Fink totaled a game-high 22 points for the Vikings who shot 45.5 percent from the field.



Unlike Friday’s contest where the Vikings ran away with the game at opening tip, the Golden Bears kept within striking distance throughout the first portion of the first half. It wasn’t until a 9-0 AU run that took a 12-9 Viking lead and carried it to 21-9.



The run began with a Michael Schaefer shot in the paint and continued with an Adam Dykman layup and Fink 3-point basket. The run concluded with a pair of free throws from Jameson Bryan with 11:21 remaining in the opening half.



Augustana, who improves to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the NSIC, then carried a 42-26 lead into halftime.



The lead continued to grow in the second stanza with the outcome never in doubt with the 91-52 final score. The 39-point separation was the largest in the game.



Joining Fink and Riemersma in double-figure scoring was Schaefer with 12 points and Matt Todd with 10 points. Todd and Bennett Otto were very efficient facilitators on the offensive end, each pushing five assists against zero turnovers.



Unlike Friday night where the Vikings sank a season-high 12 3-point baskets, the Vikings relied on the close-range shot Saturday, totaling 56 points inside the paint. The Vikings also dominated the rebound margin at 43-28 while claiming 14 offensive boards.



Concordia-St. Paul was led by Matt Johns with 16 points.



The Vikings remain on their homecourt inside the Sanford Pentagon hosting Winona State on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. start while Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m.