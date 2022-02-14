SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With a current record of 21-2, the Augustana men’s basketball team is now nationally ranked as the number 9 division II basketball team in America.

The past few years the Augustana men’s basketball team has fallen short of their own expectations. But this season Vikings are right on track

“We’ve been so close, we’ve lost to a great program in Northern State and we’ve had that bad taste in our mouth and we’ve had a lot of guys that has have come back to make that right,” Augustana senior forward Adam Dykman said.

4 of the Vikings top 5 scorers this season are seniors.

“Do you know how hard it is to win two games on the road in this league? I mean, you play on a Friday night, get on a bus in about 20 below weather and you drive 150 miles to your next game, get in after midnight, try and get to sleep, wake up the next morning, do a walk through and go play a game 22 hours after the game started the night before. In this league, if you sweep on the road, that’s pretty impressive. The reason we’re winning road games this year, we’re mature. We know what we’re getting into, they know how to get their bodies ready, they know how to get their rest,” Augustana head coach Tom Billeter said

And with all that experience, the coaching staff has altered their approach.

“We do less, we do. We don’t have to practice as long, we don’t. You don’t have to practice to practice because every coach has been taught you should practice two or three hours. I mean right now in February, with stretching and everything, rarely are we more than 90 minutes.

While many of the seniors came back to accomplish goals they’d set for themselves, its about more than just the individual.

“You want to do good for your teammates, you want to do good for the school but you want to do good for coach ‘B’ and the coaching staff because you’ve seen how much they wanted it and how much time they’ve put into it and when you can kind of see that coming to life, you’re just like wow. This is really happening and we know what we could have been in the past and now we’re finally fulfilling what we’re doing,” Dykman stated.

The Vikings taking on USF this Thursday. Tip off time is set for 7:30 PM