SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana men’s basketball head coach Tom Billeter announced the signing of four future Vikings on the first day of the national signing period. The class includes Dallas Bear, Caden Kirkman, Brayson Laube and Arhman Lewis.

“This is an outstanding class that will pair with last year’s class,” Billeter said. “We are very excited about the future of Augustana basketball. My assistants, Casey Schlatter , Cody Schilling and Devin Whitelow , worked extremely hard and did an excellent job of recruiting this year’s group.”



Dallas Bear | 6-8 | 185 | Forward | Cedar Falls, Iowa | Cedar Falls HS



Coach Billeter on Dallas: “Dallas is a legitimate 6-8 wing with excellent perimeter skills with the ability to make shots. He will have the ability to be a very tough match-up for most teams that we play. Dallas can go inside to the post and post players up, however, he is truly a wing.”

Bear was a Third Team All-State honoree in Iowa last season while earning First Team All-Conference honors from the Mississippi Valley Conference. As a starter, he led the Tigers to a State Tournament appearance while averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He led Cedar Falls with 58-made 3-point field goals.



Caden Kirkman | 6-8 | 215 | Forward | Wilton, Iowa | Wilton HS



Coach Billeter on Caden: “Caden is a solid front liner who does a lot of things. He has all the things one needs to be a successful player. He is skilled, has really good hands and feet and likes to bang around in the post. He plays the game hard and has a very high ceiling. Caden will be a very good player for us.”

The Eastern Iowa Player of the Year, Kirkman averaged 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.9 blocks and 3.9 assists per game as a junior. He was the unanimous pick to the River Valley Conference Elite Team. As a sophomore, he earned Third Team All-State honors while averaging 18.6 points, 11 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game. He will play his senior year as a four-year starter as he averaged 14.3 points per game as a freshman while starting the 22-game schedule.



Brayson Laube | 6-2 | 175 | Guard | Marion, Iowa | Marion HS



Coach Billeter on Brayson: “Brayson is a versatile guard who can really score and defend. He is a gym rat that works on his game constantly. We recruited Brayson for the past few years knowing he is a young man who fits our system extremely well and is an excellent student-athlete.”