Augustana men roll past U-Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AUGUSTANA) – A 20 point first half from Isaac Fink and a near 20 point second half from Adam Dykman propelled the No. 23 Augustana men’s basketball team to an 80-59 win at UMary Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota.



Augustana improves to 13-2 on the season and 7-2 within the NSIC. The Marauders fall to 5-11, 4-6.



Augustana jumped out to a 9-2 lead and later a 16-3 advantage and never looked back as the Vikings controlled from the opening tip. The 16-3 lead came with 13:45 remaining in the first half. After UMary cut into the deficit to make it just a 10 point game, the Vikings opened a 16-point lead on back-to-back 3-point baskets.



First, it was a deep shot from Jameson Bryan then a trey from Fink and the Vikings were rolling.



The first half advantage stretched as high as 20 points. That came on Fink’s fourth 3-point basket of the half with 1:40 remaining in the half. Augustana entered intermission leading 48-29.



The second half nearly mirrored the first half, except this time it was Dykman doing all the scoring. The senior went 4-of-4 from 3-point land and it was his long-range shot that gave AU a 22-point edge at 62-40 with 13:19 remaining in the game.



The largest lead of the game came with 6:57 on the clock as Fink again hit a 3-point basket, giving the visiting Vikings a 76-46 lead.



That’s when Coach Billeter played his entire bench as the final score would settle at 80-59.



Fink finished with a game-high 23 points while Dykman totaled 20 points. Bryan was the third Viking in double-figure scoring with 12 points. Fink led the way in rebounds as well with nine while Dykman secured eight missed shots.



Augustana shot a blistering hot 60.7 percent from the field in the opening half, including a 7-of-12 mark from 3-point land. For the game, the Vikings settled at 43.9 percent shooting on 29-of-66 field goal attempts. The Marauders were held to a 36.5 shooting percentage and were led by Jacob Jackson with 17 points.



The Vikings return home to the Sanford Pentagon on Friday hosting Minnesota Duluth. The contest will be a flip of the doubleheaders with the women’s game first and the men’s game beginning at 7:30 p.m.