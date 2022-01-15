Augustana men roll past U-Mary

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AUGUSTANA) – A 20 point first half from Isaac Fink and a near 20 point second half from Adam Dykman propelled the No. 23 Augustana men’s basketball team to an 80-59 win at UMary Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota.
 
Augustana improves to 13-2 on the season and 7-2 within the NSIC. The Marauders fall to 5-11, 4-6.
 
Augustana jumped out to a 9-2 lead and later a 16-3 advantage and never looked back as the Vikings controlled from the opening tip. The 16-3 lead came with 13:45 remaining in the first half. After UMary cut into the deficit to make it just a 10 point game, the Vikings opened a 16-point lead on back-to-back 3-point baskets.
 
First, it was a deep shot from Jameson Bryan then a trey from Fink and the Vikings were rolling.
 
The first half advantage stretched as high as 20 points. That came on Fink’s fourth 3-point basket of the half with 1:40 remaining in the half. Augustana entered intermission leading 48-29.
 
The second half nearly mirrored the first half, except this time it was Dykman doing all the scoring. The senior went 4-of-4 from 3-point land and it was his long-range shot that gave AU a 22-point edge at 62-40 with 13:19 remaining in the game.
 
The largest lead of the game came with 6:57 on the clock as Fink again hit a 3-point basket, giving the visiting Vikings a 76-46 lead.
 
That’s when Coach Billeter played his entire bench as the final score would settle at 80-59.
 
Fink finished with a game-high 23 points while Dykman totaled 20 points. Bryan was the third Viking in double-figure scoring with 12 points. Fink led the way in rebounds as well with nine while Dykman secured eight missed shots.
 
Augustana shot a blistering hot 60.7 percent from the field in the opening half, including a 7-of-12 mark from 3-point land. For the game, the Vikings settled at 43.9 percent shooting on 29-of-66 field goal attempts. The Marauders were held to a 36.5 shooting percentage and were led by Jacob Jackson with 17 points.
 
The Vikings return home to the Sanford Pentagon on Friday hosting Minnesota Duluth. The contest will be a flip of the doubleheaders with the women’s game first and the men’s game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 