SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana men are looking to build off of last season when they went 15-14.

The Vikings caught fire in the month of February as they won four of their final five games of the regular season to secure finishing over .500. For a program that finished 26-4 the year before, last season’s struggles have galvanized the players heading into the new year.

“What this team has done has gotten closer to one another and built relationships. So I think that’s the first sign of a winning culture, is when you’re able to have those lows and be able to get closer because of them,” Augustana graduate guard Isaac Fink said.

The new campaign gets underway Friday with a trip to Missouri Western.