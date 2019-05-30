Sports

Augustana hosts championship celebration for softball program

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Augustana softball program claimed its first national championship since 1991 on Monday, posting a pair of 6-4 wins, and 2-1 series victory, over Texas A&M Kingsville.

After welcoming the Vikings home on Tuesday, hundreds of fans gathered at the Elmen Center for tonight's Champions Celebration.  The DII championship trophy was in the building, while Augie players and coaches signed autographs, after completing a season for the ages.

"I think it's just really being in aw of what they've accomplished because it just takes so much too even get to a NCAA tournament let alone win the regional, win a super regional, go to nationals and then do well at nationals," Augustana head coach Gretta Melsted said.

"It's still crazy to wake up and see my trophy sitting on my dresser, it's kind of surreal. We keep thinking 'when's practice like when's our next lift time' and it's so weird that it hasn't sunk in yet," Augustana senior Maggie Kadrlik said.

Augustana closes the season 61-11, tied for the most wins in program history.


 

