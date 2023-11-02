SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Augustana hockey team improved their overall record to 3-2-1 following a tie at #2 Denver and a win at Colorado College last weekend.

The Vikings offense managed to takeaway an unofficial win Friday against Denver by winning in a shootout, 6-5.

Augie also managed to hold Colorado College to two goals less Saturday, claiming the 4-3 victory.

The first year program now aims to continue that momentum on the road facing CCHA opponent Michigan Tech.

“We just have to work our best to keep them to, we call it, the quiet ice. Try to keep them out of the middle of the rink near our goaltender and allow them to see shots if they are able to get their hands on a puck. We got to do our best job to continue to grow our game at the same level other teams are,” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said.

Augustana will play at Michigan Tech on Friday at 6:07.