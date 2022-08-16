SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AUGIE) – Augustana men’s hockey head coach Garrett Raboin has announced that the Viking men’s hockey team will travel to South Bend, Indiana, for a series on Dec. 30-31, 2023, against the Fighting Irish.

The opponent is the first announced for the Vikings inaugural season in 2023-24. Notre Dame finished the 2021-22 season with a 28-12 record and advanced to the regional final of the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Irish have been to 13 NCAA Tournaments with 12 under head coach Jeff Jackson.



Notre Dame men’s hockey competes as a member of the Big Ten, a league it won in 2017-18.

The Saturday-Sunday series that closes out 2023 will take place inside the 4,850-seat Compton Family Ice Arena.



A member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, Augustana men’s hockey will make its debut in 2023-24. Augustana has recently announced an equipment deal with CCM.

When the puck drops on the inaugural season, the Vikings will be playing in the on-campus Midco Arena currently under construction. To view a live construction camera, click here.



To join the season ticket interest list, click here.