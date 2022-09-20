SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana men’s hockey head coach Garrett Raboin has announced two more games to the inaugural schedule for the 2023-24 season including the defending national champions. The Vikings will travel to the State of Colorado to take on the 2022 National Champion Denver Pioneers on Oct. 27. The following night, Augustana will play at Colorado College.

Both programs are members of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Denver has tallied nine national championships, tied for the most in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey after winning the 2022 championship. The Pioneers finished 2022 with a 31-9-1 record.

Colorado College opened a brand new rink before the 2021-22 season. The Tigers have placed 38 players into the NHL and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament on 20 occasions.

Previously, Raboin announced a two-game series at Notre Dame to take place Dec. 30-31, 2023, in South Bend, Indiana. A member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, Augustana men's hockey will make its debut in 2023-24. Augustana has recently announced an equipment deal with CCM. When the puck drops on the inaugural season, the Vikings will be playing in the on-campus Midco Arena currently under construction.



