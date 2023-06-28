SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana’s full inaugural roster has been unveiled.

The Vikings finished their unveiling Wednesday by announcing their goalies. Augie previously announced defenseman and forwards earlier in the week.

The 26-man roster includes 6 players from Canada, 9 from Minnesota, 1 from Sweden, 1 from Finland and also includes players from 8 other states.

Augustana was able to land 14 players in the transfer portal. Those players include:

Forward Chase Brand (St. Cloud State)

Forward Quinn Rudrud (Alaska)

Forward Brian Silver (Miami Ohio)

Forward Colton Friesen (Wisconsin-Superior)

Forward Simon Falk (Alaska-Fairbanks)

Forward Luke Mobley (Clarkson)

Forward Arnaud Vachon (Colgate)

Forward Ryan Naumovski (Niagara)

Defenseman Uula Ruikka (Providence)

Defenseman Evan McIntyre (Ohio State)

Defenseman Anthony Stark (Colgate)

Defenseman Brady Ziemer (St. Cloud State)

Defenseman Shay Donovan (Wisconsin)

Goalie Zach Rose (Bowling Green)

Last week, Augustana announced they will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in their inaugural game on October 7, in Madison, Wisconsin.