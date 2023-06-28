SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana’s full inaugural roster has been unveiled.

The Vikings finished their unveiling Wednesday by announcing their goalies. Augie previously announced defenseman and forwards earlier in the week.

The 26-man roster includes 6 players from Canada, 9 from Minnesota, 1 from Sweden, 1 from Finland and also includes players from 8 other states.

Augustana was able to land 14 players in the transfer portal. Those players include:

  • Forward Chase Brand (St. Cloud State)
  • Forward Quinn Rudrud (Alaska)
  • Forward Brian Silver (Miami Ohio)
  • Forward Colton Friesen (Wisconsin-Superior)
  • Forward Simon Falk (Alaska-Fairbanks)
  • Forward Luke Mobley (Clarkson)
  • Forward Arnaud Vachon (Colgate)
  • Forward Ryan Naumovski (Niagara)
  • Defenseman Uula Ruikka (Providence)
  • Defenseman Evan McIntyre (Ohio State)
  • Defenseman Anthony Stark (Colgate)
  • Defenseman Brady Ziemer (St. Cloud State)
  • Defenseman Shay Donovan (Wisconsin)
  • Goalie Zach Rose (Bowling Green)

Last week, Augustana announced they will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in their inaugural game on October 7, in Madison, Wisconsin.