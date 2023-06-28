SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana’s full inaugural roster has been unveiled.
The Vikings finished their unveiling Wednesday by announcing their goalies. Augie previously announced defenseman and forwards earlier in the week.
The 26-man roster includes 6 players from Canada, 9 from Minnesota, 1 from Sweden, 1 from Finland and also includes players from 8 other states.
Augustana was able to land 14 players in the transfer portal. Those players include:
- Forward Chase Brand (St. Cloud State)
- Forward Quinn Rudrud (Alaska)
- Forward Brian Silver (Miami Ohio)
- Forward Colton Friesen (Wisconsin-Superior)
- Forward Simon Falk (Alaska-Fairbanks)
- Forward Luke Mobley (Clarkson)
- Forward Arnaud Vachon (Colgate)
- Forward Ryan Naumovski (Niagara)
- Defenseman Uula Ruikka (Providence)
- Defenseman Evan McIntyre (Ohio State)
- Defenseman Anthony Stark (Colgate)
- Defenseman Brady Ziemer (St. Cloud State)
- Defenseman Shay Donovan (Wisconsin)
- Goalie Zach Rose (Bowling Green)
Last week, Augustana announced they will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers in their inaugural game on October 7, in Madison, Wisconsin.