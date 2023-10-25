SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team improved to 2-2 with back-to-back wins against Bowling Green prior to their bye week.

Now, Augie will hit the road to face one of the top teams in the NCHC in Denver and Colorado College.

Both are high powered offensive teams that have a higher shooting percentage of at least ten percent more efficient than the Vikings.

Augustana is going to take it one game at a time, starting first with Denver.

“Denver being number two in the country, they have talent, they have ability. I think one thing you’re going to see out of their group is that their defense men can skate and they like to be involved in the offense. So for us, I think it’s trying to match speed in our energy and our compete level are going to be paramount this weekend,” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said.

Augie and Denver cross paths on Friday at 8 p.m.