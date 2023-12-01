MARQUETTE, Mich. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana hockey (4-7-2) opened up Friday night’s game with two goals in the first period but Northern Michigan (6-7-2) fought back to secure a 2-2 tie inside the Berry Events Center. Josh Kotai made 41 saves as he moved to 1-4-1.

Augustana jumped out to an early lead in the first. Defensive pressure from Quinn Rudrud forced a Wildcats’ turnover that turned into a breakaway opportunity for Brett Meerman who tucked one past Beni Halasz for his second goal of the season.

Minutes later, Uula Ruikka pushed the Viking lead to 2-0 with a shot from the point that squeezed through Halasz’s five-hole. Augustana kept the pedal to the floor throughout the first frame, outshooting NMU 10-9.

NMU’s offense fired up to start the second period as Mikey Colella popped the rubber into the back of the frame off a tic-tac-toe passing effort. Augustana battled back throughout the remaining 20 minutes to skate into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.

Four minutes into the third period, Michael Mesic tapped in the game-tying goal off a pass from Isack Bandu. Both team’s shared possession of the puck but after 60 minutes of play the game stood at 2-2.

Throughout overtime, both teams created scoring opportunities as AU ripped off three shots to NMU’s one. After five minutes of play the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

Augustana secured the exhibition shootout win as Luke Mobley found the top-right corner and Kotai saved all three shots he faced.

Game Moments

Brett Meerman scored his second goal of the season to open up play as he tucked one past NMU’s goalie.

Uula Ruikka found the back of the net for his third of the season as he ripped in a shot from the point.

Josh Kotai made 41 saves in his first game since November 11 against Lindenwood.

Goals

Brett Meerman opened up the game off a breakaway goal that was tucked past the Wildcats’ netminder.

Uula Ruikka fired in a five-hole goal from the point. Evan McIntyre and Will Howard collected assists on the goal.

Mikey Colella cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the second.

Michael Mesic tapped in the game-tying goal early in the third period.

Luke Mobley netted the lone goal in the exhibition shootout as he picked the top-right corner.

Next Up

Augustana and Northern Michigan close out its two-game series Saturday night. Puck drop is slated for 5:07 p.m. (CT).