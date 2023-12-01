MARQUETTE, Mich. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana hockey (4-7-2) opened up Friday night’s game with two goals in the first period but Northern Michigan (6-7-2) fought back to secure a 2-2 tie inside the Berry Events Center. Josh Kotai made 41 saves as he moved to 1-4-1.
Augustana jumped out to an early lead in the first. Defensive pressure from Quinn Rudrud forced a Wildcats’ turnover that turned into a breakaway opportunity for Brett Meerman who tucked one past Beni Halasz for his second goal of the season.
Minutes later, Uula Ruikka pushed the Viking lead to 2-0 with a shot from the point that squeezed through Halasz’s five-hole. Augustana kept the pedal to the floor throughout the first frame, outshooting NMU 10-9.
NMU’s offense fired up to start the second period as Mikey Colella popped the rubber into the back of the frame off a tic-tac-toe passing effort. Augustana battled back throughout the remaining 20 minutes to skate into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
Four minutes into the third period, Michael Mesic tapped in the game-tying goal off a pass from Isack Bandu. Both team’s shared possession of the puck but after 60 minutes of play the game stood at 2-2.
Throughout overtime, both teams created scoring opportunities as AU ripped off three shots to NMU’s one. After five minutes of play the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Augustana secured the exhibition shootout win as Luke Mobley found the top-right corner and Kotai saved all three shots he faced.
Next Up
Augustana and Northern Michigan close out its two-game series Saturday night. Puck drop is slated for 5:07 p.m. (CT).