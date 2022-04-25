SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana hockey won’t drop the puck on its inaugural season for another 18 months, but the program has already started to lay its foundation, and that includes last week by naming Garrett Raboin as the Vikings first ever head coach.

Unlike Arizona State and Penn State, who’s club hockey teams made the transition to Division 1 recently, Augustana’s hockey program will start completely from scratch, which was part of the appeal for Garrett Raboin.

“We’re building from the ground up and we’re going to have our handprints all over everything. It’s going to be awesome,” Raboin said.

Raboin played for former Stampede Head Coach Bob Motzko at St. Cloud State. He then served as an assistant under Motzko for 10 years at both St. Cloud State and Minnesota.

“He’s so fired up for me and my family. Like I said, he’s been so tremendous to me and helping me get to this point. Can’t thank him enough,” Raboin said.

“I think he hates to see him go, but like any good head coach you want your people to have opportunities. He couldn’t say enough great things about Garrett, gave me some specific examples which I always appreciate too,” Morton said.

Sioux Falls provides a unique recruiting landscape.

“We have the USHL, North American League just down the road. We have midget hockey, high school hockey, and we’re a short drive away from Minnesota,” Raboin said.

Having someone that’s played, coached and recruited in the area certainly helped Raboin’s candidacy.

“Minnesota high school hockey is still so strong, that’s pretty rare across the country. So to have somebody who’s come up from there, from a small town in Minnesota, I do think it means a lot,” Morton said.

Add in a brand new on-campus arena to the fold too, and Raboin and company feel they have the pieces to build something special here in Sioux Falls.

“I think this is going to be a great destination for young men looking to be play Division 1 college hockey,” Raboin said.

Augustana is still looking for a conference to join, but it isn’t a requirement for them to compete.