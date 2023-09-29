SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team is just over a week away from their first game of the season.

The Vikings roster features players with a variety of experience. Augie has five players who are in there fifth year of playing.

These veterans relish the opportunity to write the first chapter of not only hockey at Augustana, but hockey in the state of South Dakota.

“It’s just a special opportunity and not many people can say that they were part of the first team to play in South Dakota, our first team on campus. So that’s pretty cool,” Augustana senior goaltender Zack Rose said.

The Vikings open the season at Wisconsin on Saturday, October 7. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.