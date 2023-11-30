SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team is back on the road facing CCHA opposition, following a pair of losses to Omaha this past weekend.

Augustana is now 4-7-1 on the season, averaging nearly 29 shots on goal a game. The Vikings’ have scored 33 goals this season, 10 of which were power play goals and 16 just in the first period. The young team has been improving themselves week in and week out, they are right where they want to be growth wise.

“The room for error is minimal right now and our guys are learning they have to be ready not just to start the game but in every moment throughout the game. I think our track has been just to continue to get better every week,” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said.

The Vikings will begin their series against Northern Michigan Friday at 5 p.m.