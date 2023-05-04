SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The conference schedule for Augustana men’s inaugural hockey season has been released.

Augie will kick off conference play in the CCHA at home on October 14 in a two-game series with Bowling Green State University.

Augustana said in a press release their first game at Midco Arena will take place on Friday, January 26 against Ferris State. Home games before January 26 will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Augie’s full schedule hasn’t been released yet, but as of now are slated to have out of conferences series’ against Denver, Colorado College, Notre Dame and Arizona State.