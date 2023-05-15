SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana women’s golf team won six tournaments this season, including the NSIC Championships in April. That sent the Vikings to last week’s Division II Central Regional, with a trip to the National Championship up for grabs.

From day one, Augustana made it their goal to reach the NCAA Division II National Championship.

“We’ve really made that our theme for the whole season, starting last fall and it was called ‘Road to Eureka’,” Augustana coach Coralee Jorgensen said.

That journey began in the Central Regional, which the Vikings hosted at Grand Falls Casino Golf Course.

Augustana would show a consistent effort through the three day event, resulting in a second place finish and a trip to the National Championship.

“We all just played really consistently and we were all right within a few shots of each other. Just being able to hit fairways, hit greens and just play consistent throughout the whole lineup was just truly crucial for us,” Augustana senior Molly Stevens said.

All five Vikings earned a top 20 finish at regionals, including Molly Stevens and Lauren Tims, who tied for 7th at five over par.

“Staying one shot at a time, playing hole by hole and not getting ahead of myself. I was just hitting fairways and greens, while trying to stay around par,” Augustana junior Lauren Tims said.

Augie’s second place finish was the tenth time this season they’ve finished first or second in their 12 tournaments. Much of that success can be related to the mental side of the game and focusing on positive thoughts.

“All season and especially this spring, I worked with them hard on the mental game,” Jorgenson said. “When you’re golfing, you have time to think and you have to think nicely. You have to talk positively to yourself. I think the mindset and being positive has been a game changer for them all.”

Augustana will open play in the National Championships on Tuesday, May 16 in Eureka, Missouri. The Vikings will tee off at 9:40 a.m.