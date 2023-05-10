LARCHWOOD, IOWA (AUGIE) –The Augustana women’s golf team placed second at the NCAA Central Regional to qualify for the DII National Championship. All five Vikings finished within the top 20 in the field. Molly Stevens and Lauren Tims were Augustana’s highest finishers. The trip to the national tournament is the first since the 2017-18 season.

Inside the Tournament

Tournament Finish: 2nd of nine teams

Tournament Champion: Individual- Yasmin Hang (Northeastern State), Team- Henderson State

Location: Grand Falls Casino and Golf | Larchwood, Iowa

Par/Yardage: 72/6,095

Quote from Head Coach Coralee Jorgensen :

“The team was outstanding all week. Playing with Henderson State and Nebraska-Kearney was a joy. The birdies started to fall and then they simply continued. We were happy with pars all day. Crazy to play at Grand Falls and not have 40 mph winds. So true to form, the last seven holes started to whip! A 140 yard par 3 turned into a 160! The team hung in there, mindset and a positive attitude was key!”

How it Happened

Molly Stevens and Lauren Tims placed in a tie for seventh place. Stevens logged 75 strokes in rounds one and two, then 71 (-1) strokes in round three. Tims totaled 75 (+3), 74 (+2) and 72 strokes to bring her total to 221.

and placed in a tie for seventh place. Stevens logged 75 strokes in rounds one and two, then 71 (-1) strokes in round three. Tims totaled 75 (+3), 74 (+2) and 72 strokes to bring her total to 221. Masy Mock placed in a tie for 10th, recording 222 strokes.

placed in a tie for 10th, recording 222 strokes. Shannon McCormick finished with 223 strokes, tying for 12th place.

finished with 223 strokes, tying for 12th place. Rounding out the team of five was Lanie Veenendall who logged 226 strokes to place in a tie for 20th.

who logged 226 strokes to place in a tie for 20th. As a team, the Vikings totaled 885 strokes, just eight strokes behind the tournament champion Henderson State.

Augustana totaled 36 birdies and 174 pars in the tournament.

AU averaged 4.19 strokes on par 4s and 4.88 strokes on par 5s.

Up Next

Augustana heads to Eureka, Missouri, for the DII Women’s Golf Championship on May 16-20. The event will take place at Fox Run Golf Course.