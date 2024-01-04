SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team has not played a home game in Sioux Falls since Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday night will snap a streak of 40 days for the Vikings in between contests at the Premier Center when they begin their series with Minnesota State at 7 p.m. They will host the Mavericks again Saturday evening.

This weekend marks the second time in Augie’s inaugural season that it plays consecutive home games with the other time coming way back in mid-October.

The team played 15 of its first 18 games on the road, which makes hitting the ice in Sioux Falls a welcome change.

“It’s been a long time,” Augustana acting head coach Taylor Nelson said. “It will be a strange feeling. It’ll be a good feeling. It’s an exciting feeling. It’s nice. We had the opportunity to practice at the Denny today. You can feel the excitement of the guys being able to play in that rink and more importantly, get to play in front of our fans.”

This weekend’s games against Minnesota State marks Augie’s final home games before its on-campus facility, Midco Arena, opens on Jan. 26.