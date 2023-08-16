SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana finished last season 7-4 and were predicted to finish fourth in the NSIC preseason rankings.

The Vikings return plenty of key starters this season and are looking to develop the new talent in the incoming recruits.

Coach says over the last nine practices he has seen depth increase and much advancement with the 2023 team, especially in the defense where the level of aggression has intensified.

“We will come after people and force the issue a little bit, but at the same point, you can’t just do that and I think that was the answer. We had some heavier sets, gap schemes, some movement on the perimeter, time will tell,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said. “We got to line up and play games, but I know we’re pretty good on the offensive side and we’re doing really well defensively. So with all that said, I think we’re balanced football team.”

Augie will host U-Mary on September 2 at 1 p.m.