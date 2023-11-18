SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — For the second time in program history, the Augustana football team has advanced in the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Vikings knocked off No. 17 Minnesota State for the second time in 2023 with a 51-24 victory Saturday.

No. 16 Augustana’s season continues with an 11-1 record while Minnesota State’s season ends with a 9-3 mark. The Vikings travel to No. 1 Colorado Mines for a Saturday contest with a time to be announced.

Augustana’s defense forced six turnovers in the game while the Viking offense took advantage of the field position. In all, Augustana had five interceptions and a forced and received fumble for the six turnovers.

The only momentum Minnesota State had all day was an opening drive of 62 yards that ended with a 36-yard field goal. From there, it was all Augustana. The Vikings knotted things at 3-3 late in the first quarter on a 28-yard field goal by Jake Pecina. The drive was set up thanks to an interception and 49-yard return by Peyton Buckley.

Augustana’s first touchdown of the game came courtesy of Devon Jones’ first of four receiving touchdowns with a 12-yard reception from Casey Bauman.

The Vikings’ second interception of the day set up the second touchdown as Haden Wallace picked off a pass and returned the ball 24 yards. That set up a two-yard touchdown pass from Bauman to Jones.

The 17-3 lead was the halftime score.

On the first possession of the second half, the Vikings marched 38 yards over six plays as Jarod Epperson marched in from four yards out and the rout was on.

The lead boomed to 30-3 on a Casey Bauman 24-yard run. That play capped a 9-play, 86-yard drive midway through the third quarter. The Vikings continued to balloon with Jones receiving a five-yard touchdown pass.

Minnesota State recorded its first touchdown of the game, to begin a tradeoff of scores by the two teams, with 14:25 remaining in the contest.

Augustana answered with a nice pass from Bauman to Jones for a 69-yard touchdown to give AU a 44-10 lead.

Rashad Lampkin squeezed a touchdown between two Minnesota State scores which showed the final score as 51-24.

Bauman ended the game 19-of-30 for 243 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 64 yards rushing and a touchdown. Lampkin rushed the ball four times for 65 yards, an average of 16.3 yards per carry.

Bauman’s top targets were Jones and Logan Uttecht for five receptions each. Jones ended the game with 91 yards receiving while Uttecht had 42.

Augustana’s interceptions came from Buckley, Wallace, Jake Polson, Logan Leonard and Jake Zeplin while Polson forced and recovered a fumble. Polson and Brayden Hoops each totaled eight tackles with all eight of Polson’s marked as solo.

Augustana’s season continues Saturday at No. 1 Colorado Mines. Live coverage will be provided via NCAA.com with a pay-per-view stream, radio coverage from Jeff Fylling and KXRB, along with tickets to be there in person. Tickets are on-sale by clicking here. Augustana fans are encouraged to purchase General Admission seating on the visitor’s sideline.