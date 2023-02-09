SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has named Tyler Paopao the Vikings offensive coordinator. Paopao joins AU after spending the past five seasons as the tight ends and wide receivers coach at South Dakota.

“Augustana football is excited to welcome Tyler and his family to our Viking football family,” Olszewski said. “Coach Paopao brings a wealth of experience at various levels and positions.

“His success as a player, coach, offensive coordinator and recruiter will continue to grow our success as an offense and as a team. We look forward to growing our Viking offense under his direction.”

Paopao moved to wide receivers coach for the 2022 season where he coached Carter Bell to an honorable mention to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Conference squad. Previously, he coached the tight ends for four seasons where the position group averaged 45 receptions, 500 yards and eight touchdowns through three full seasons (COVID spring season was just four games).

He helped lead Brett Samson to a pair of Missouri Valley All-Conference honors after he set a program record of 86 receptions for 997 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Prior to coaching the Coyotes, which included a trip to the FCS Playoffs, Paopao served as the offensive coordinator for Eastern Oregon, three of which he was the assistant head coach. Paopao’s offense led to a national semifinal appearance in 2016 when Eastern Oregon tallied a 10-3 record.

Leading to his hire at Eastern Oregon, Paopao spent five seasons at Southeastern Louisiana where he produced multiple all-conference performers while working with tight ends, running backs and receivers.

A graduate of Occidental College, Paopao is a two-time All-SCIAC quarterback while leading the Tigers to a conference championship. He was then drafted by the Ottawa Renegades of the Canadian Football League in 2002. He later served as an assistant coach before going to Italy to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Lazio Marines.

A native of Oceanside, California, Paopao earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Occidental and earned a master’s degree in kinesiology from Southeastern Louisiana. Paopao and his wife, Jessica, have two sons, Mateo and Glover.