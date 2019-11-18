Augustana Football headed to CSU Pueblo for opening round of playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana football team is playoff-bound for the first time since 2015. The Vikings are headed to Pueblo, Colorado, for the opening round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Game time has been set for 2 p.m. (CST).

Augustana enters the playoffs holding a 9-2 record and riding a six-game win streak. CSU Pueblo is 10-1 on the season riding an eight-game win streak. In the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll, the Thunderwolves were ranked No. 10 and hold the No. 4 ranking in Super Region Four.

The Vikings enter the NCAA Playoffs for the fifth time in school history and the second time under head coach Jerry Olszewski.