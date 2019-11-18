 

Avera

Augustana Football headed to CSU Pueblo for opening round of playoffs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana football team is playoff-bound for the first time since 2015. The Vikings are headed to Pueblo, Colorado, for the opening round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Game time has been set for 2 p.m. (CST).

Augustana enters the playoffs holding a 9-2 record and riding a six-game win streak. CSU Pueblo is 10-1 on the season riding an eight-game win streak. In the latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll, the Thunderwolves were ranked No. 10 and hold the No. 4 ranking in Super Region Four.

The Vikings enter the NCAA Playoffs for the fifth time in school history and the second time under head coach Jerry Olszewski.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests