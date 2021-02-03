Augustana Football brings in 23 on National Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski is pleased to announce the addition of 23 student-athletes to the 2021 Augustana football roster. Of the 23 additions, 22 will be true-freshmen in the fall with one transfer.

“We want to officially welcome the 2021 signing class and their families to AU Football,” Olszewski said. “2020 was a unique year for recruiting and for our high school prospects. With the vast difference of playing seasons and limited opportunity to visit schools, along with many of our current Viking seniors returning for another season at AU, this class had some challenges. With that said, I am very excited to finally share this group of Vikings. We feel we have addressed future needs in our program as well as added depth and competition at every position.

“This class represents not only exceptional skill sets and accolades, but also great leadership with a high-percentage of captains, and experienced success as many have played on state championship or runner-up programs. I look forward to the impact this class has on the future success of Viking Football.”

2021 Class by the Numbers

· 20 Team Captains

· 17 All-Conference/All-District

· 12 All-State

· 11 State Championship Game appearances

· 9 States Represented

· 6 defensive backs

· 5 wide receivers

· 3 defensive linemen

· 3 linebackers

· 2 tight ends

· 2 quarterbacks

· 1 offensive lineman

· 1 running back

The Class

Quinton Adams | 6-4 | 215 | Linebacker | Lincoln, Neb. | East HS

High School: Adams will graduate from Lincoln East High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he garnered first-team all-conference honors with 103 tackles, five sacks and a fumble recovery. As a junior, he was also named first-team all-conference with 105 tackles and two sacks.



Personal: Adams was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to parents Christina and Greg. He has two siblings and enjoys golfing. While at Augustana, he plans to major in finance.

Lincoln Boetel | 6-1 | 185 | Defensive Back | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg HS

High School: Boetel will graduate from Harrisburg High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he tallied three interceptions and earned all-conference and honorable mention all-state honors. As a junior, he intercepted four footballs.



Personal: Boetel was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Marie and Mike. He has two siblings and enjoys fishing and hanging out with friends.

Luke Dastic | 6-3 | 190 | Wide Receiver | Bountiful, Utah | Woods Cross HS

High School: Dastic will graduate from Woods Cross High School in June of 2021. As a senior, he earned first-team all-region and all-state honorable mention honors with 47 catches for 538 yards and two scores.



Personal: Dastic was born in Sacramento, California, to parents Windie and Mike. He enjoys travelling, working out and spending time with family and friends. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business.

Liam Francis | 5-11 | 190 | Wide Receiver | Thornton, Colo. | Horizon HS

High School: Francis will graduate from Horizon High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he caught 17 passes for 259 yards and a score. As a junior, he recorded 18 catches for 408 yards and two touchdowns.



Personal: Francis was born to parents Jennifer and Matt. His older brother Matt is a quarterback on the Vikings’ roster.

Anthony Hanger | 6-3 | 270 | Defensive Line | Chandler, Ariz. | Chandler HS

High School: Hanger will graduate from Chandler High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he recorded seven sacks, 42 tackles, a fumble recovery and two pass break-ups, garnering all-state honorable mention honors as his team went 10-0 and won the state title. As a junior, he logged five sacks and 30 tackles en route to honorable mention honors, a 13-0 record and a state championship. His team also went undefeated and won the state championship during his sophomore season in which Hanger had 18 tackles.



Personal: Hanger was born in Chandler, Arizona, to parents Tressa and Bryan. He has three younger siblings and enjoys playing basketball and fishing. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business administration.

Noah Heesch | 6-2 | 190 | Defensive Back | Tyndall, S.D. | Bon Homme HS

High School: Heesch will graduate from Bon Homme High School in May of 2021. His senior season was cut short due to injury. As a junior, he scored 14 touchdowns and was named all-conference and all-state honorable mention.



Personal: Heesch was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Linda and Brian. He has four older siblings and enjoys lifting and playing video games. While at Augustana, he plans to major in exercise science.

Isaiah Huber | 5-10 | 185 | Wide Receiver | Rochester, Minn. | Century HS

High School: Huber will graduate from Century High School in June of 2021. As a senior, he scored 15 touchdowns with 985 rushing yards and 215 receiving yards while earning Big Southeast Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. He also earned all-conference and academic all-state accolades.



Personal: Huber was born in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Jill and Ty. He has one younger sibling and plans to major in biology and minor in business while at Augustana.

Tate Johnson | 5-10 | 170 | Running Back | Brandon, S.D. | Brandon Valley HS

High School: Johnson will graduate from Brandon Valley High School in May of 2021. As a senior, Johnson helped lead his team to a state title with all-state honors, 11AAA player of the year honors, 29 rushing touchdowns and 1,956 yards. As a junior, he also garnered all-state and 11AAA player of the year honors with 22 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, 1,833 rushing yards and 256 receiving yards. As a sophomore, he gained 1,100 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns en route to a state championship.



Personal: Johnson was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Jenna and Chad. He has three siblings and enjoys fishing, football and working out. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business.

Logan Leonard | 6-3 | 190 | Defensive Back | Minnetrista, Minn. | Mound Westonka HS

High School: Leonard will graduate from Mound Westonka High School in June of 2021. As a senior, Leonard hauled in 38 catches for 429 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing for one touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 55 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Leonard was a three-year starter at Mound Westonka, two-time all-district honoree and made the academic all-state team in 2020.



Personal: Leonard was born in Edina, Minnesota, to parents Rebecca and Tony. He has two younger siblings and enjoys boating, wake surfing, skiing, fishing, hunting, video games and basketball. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business/finance.

Nolan Milius | 6-4 | 225 | Defensive Line | Lincoln, Neb. | Southwest HS

High School: Milius will graduate from Lincoln Southwest High School in May of 2021. Milius, a three-year starter at Southwest, was limited due to injury during his senior campaign. As a junior, he recorded 71 tackles (16 for loss), five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was named all-conference, all-city and all-state honorable mention as well.



Personal: Milius was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, to parents Kim and Tom. He has two younger siblings and enjoys video games, fishing, lifting and golfing. While at Augustana, he plans to major in biology/pre-med.

Max Minor | 6-4 | 195 | Wide Receiver | Scottsdale, Ariz. | Chaparral HS

High School: Minor will graduate from Chaparral High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he helped lead his team to a state title with 47 receptions for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He led all of 6A high schools in total yards and earned second-team all-state, first-team all-region and all-academic honorable mention honors. As a junior, he caught 30 balls for 534 yards and five scores.



Personal: Minor was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, to parents Jen and Aaron. He has one younger sibling and enjoys fishing and hunting. While at Augustana, he plans to major in environmental studies.

DeVauntaye Parker | 6-1 | 205 | Defensive Back | Menomonie, Wis. | Menomonie Senior HS

High School: Parker will graduate from Menomonie Senior High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he scored nine touchdowns offensively with 621 rushing yards, two touchdowns as a kick returner and recorded 45 tackles (five for loss), one fumble return and three forced fumbles as a safety. He was named first-team all-region for defensive backs. As a junior, he earned first-team all-conference honors for running backs with 882 yards and 11 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 40 tackles and two forced fumbles.



Personal: Parker was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and is the son of Deaha Parker. He has one younger sibling and enjoys lifting, hiking and playing 2K. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business management and marketing.

Ty Polson | 6-1 | 165 | Defensive Back | Reno, Nev. | Damonte Ranch HS

High School: Polson will graduate from Damonte Ranch High School in June of 2021. As a junior, he logged 38 tackles and two interceptions. As a sophomore, he caught four picks and made 37 tackles. He earned first-team all-conference honors both seasons.



Personal: Polson was born in Reno, Nevada, to parents Kim and Jon. He has an older sibling, Jake, who is on the Viking football team, and enjoys snowboarding and video games.

Liam Porter | 6-4 | 240 | Tight End | Rapid City, S.D. | Central HS

High School: Porter will graduate from Rapid City Central High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he caught 20 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown. As a junior, he caught three touchdowns and logged 140 yards receiving.



Personal: Porter was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, to parents Margaret and Don. He has two older siblings and enjoys fly-fishing, playing the cello, climbing, lifting and spending time with his friends and family. While at Augustana, he plans to major in chemistry and minor in spanish with aspirations of being a pediatrician.

Ayden Rhodes | 6-2 | 205 | Linebacker | Nevada, Iowa | Nevada HS

High School: Rhodes will graduate from Nevada High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he earned first-team all-district honors for linebackers with 35.5 tackles (five for loss). On the offensive side of the ball, he caught 26 balls for 429 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior, he earned first-team all-district honors for safeties.



Personal: Rhodes was born in Nevada, Iowa, to parents Jill and Matt. He has one younger sibling and enjoys working out, sports and spending time with family and friends. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business.

Zachary Richardson | 6-2 | 260 | Defensive Line | Canton, S.D. | Canton HS

High School: Richardson will graduate from Canton High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he garnered all-state honors after recording 130 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and two blocked kicks. During his junior season, Richardson helped lead his team to a state title with all-state honors and 126 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, four sacks and five forced fumbles. During his sophomore campaign, he recorded 93 tackles and an interception en route to all-conference honors.



Personal: Richardson was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to parents Carey and Allen. He has three younger siblings and enjoys hunting and fishing. While at Augustana, he plans to major in political science and minor in business.

Carter Robinson | 6-0 | 185 | Quarterback | Appleton, Wis. | Appleton North | Utah

Before Augustana: Prior to Augustana, Robinson spent two seasons with the Utah football program. He graduated from Appleton North High School in June of 2019. As a senior in 2018, Robinson set the school record for passing touchdowns (26), threw for 2,001 yards, ran for 205 yards and scored three times on the ground. He was named first-team all-conference and academic all-state. As a junior, he also garnered first-team all-conference and academic all-state honors with 2,197 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 265 rushing yards and three rushing scores.



Personal: Robinson was born in Appleton, Wisconsin, to parents Amy and David. He has three siblings and enjoys working out, playing xbox and bowling. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business marketing and administration.

Ethyn Rollinger | 6-3 | 190 | Wide Receiver | Harrisburg, S.D. | Harrisburg HS

High School: Rollinger will graduate from Harrisburg High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he earned all-state honors with 50 receptions (setting his school’s record), 832 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns. As a junior, he earned all-state honors as well.



Personal: Rollinger was born in Huron, South Dakota, to parents Amy and Ryan. He has two younger siblings and enjoys fishing, watching movies, video games and hanging out with his friends. While at Augustana, he plans to major in biology.

Gradee Sherman | 6-5 | 225 | Tight End | Viborg, S.D. | Viborg-Hurley HS

High School: Sherman will graduate from Viborg-Hurley in May of 2021. As a senior, he was named first-team all-state after recording 78 tackles and 10 sacks. As a junior, he helped lead his team to a 12-0 record and state championship with first-team conference honors, 60 tackles and eight sacks.



Personal: Sherman was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Leslie and Jason. He has two siblings and enjoys hanging out with his friends, lifting, watching sports and playing sports. While at Augustana, he plans to major in exercise science.

Isaak Sipple | 6-0 | 215 | Linebacker | St. Cloud, Minn. | Tech HS

High School: Sipple will graduate from Tech High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he earned all-metro and all-district honors.



Personal: Sipple was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to parents Sara and Mark. He has an older sibling. His father, Mark, is the defensive coordinator for the Vikings.

Max Struck | 6-2 | 190 | Defensive Back | Brookings, S.D. | Brookings HS

High School: Struck will graduate from Brookings High School in 2021. As a senior, he helped lead his team to an 11-1 record and state championship appearance while bringing home academic all-state honors.



Personal: Struck was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Jinny and Mike. He has two younger siblings and enjoys sports, gaming and hanging out with his friends.

Tommy Thompson | 6-0 | 205 | Quarterback | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln HS

High School: Thompson will graduate from Lincoln High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he earned all-conference, all-state and team MVP honors with a completion rate of 64%, 2,451 total yards and 34 total touchdowns. As a junior, he was an all-state and all-conference honorable mention with a completion rate of 66.4%, 2,193 total yards and 27 total touchdowns. During his sophomore season, he completed 58% of his passes for 1,517 total yards and 13 total touchdowns.



Personal: Thompson was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Karen and Tom. He has one younger sibling and enjoys working out, playing video games, basketball and hanging out with his friends.

Jacob Wagner | 6-6 | 280 | Offensive Line | Salem, S.D. | McCook Central

High School: Wagner will graduate from McCook Central High School in May of 2021. As a senior, he garnered all-state honorable mention, academic all-state and first-team all-conference honors. As a junior, he earned all-conference honorable mention honors.



Personal: Wagner was born in Mitchell, South Dakota, to parents Joni and Dan. He has one younger sibling and enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and playing sports. While at Augustana he plans to major in biology and business.