SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule.

The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16.

In week two, the Vikings play the aforementioned nonconference game at Chadron State. The contest, slated for Sept. 9, is the first regular season nonconference opponent for AU since 2011 (Minnesota Duluth – Sept. 3, 2011) and is the first non-NSIC, nonconference opponent since 2009 when Augustana played Emporia State (Sept. 5, 2009).

On Sept. 16, the Vikings return to St. Paul, Minnesota, for the second-straight year for a contest at Concordia-St. Paul.

The annual Viking Days contest is scheduled for Sept. 23 against MSU Moorhead. More on Viking Days can be found by clicking here.

Not leaving the City of Sioux Falls, the annual ‘Key to the City’ contest takes place Sept. 30 at Bob Young Field.

Augustana alum, Scott Underwood, brings Southwest Minnesota State to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Oct. 7.

The Vikings then begin a final stretch of five games where three of them are away from Kirkeby-Over Stadium. That stretch begins Oct. 14 at Winona State followed by a home contest with Minnesota State on Oct. 21.

The Vikings then travel to Wayne State and Northern State on consecutive weekends. The contest with the Wildcats is slated for Oct. 28 while the game with the Wolves is Nov. 4.

Augustana then closes the regular season hosting Bemidji State on Nov. 11.

All home games have a 1 p.m. kickoff and are played in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com this spring for ticket information.



Full Schedule

Sept. 2 – UMary

Sept. 9 – at Chadron State

Sept. 16 – at Concordia-St. Paul

Sept. 23 – MSU Moorhead (Viking Days)

Sept. 30 – at Sioux Falls

Oct. 7 – Southwest Minnesota State

Oct. 14 – at Winona State

Oct. 21 – Minnesota State

Oct. 28 – at Wayne State

Nov. 4 – at Northern State

Nov. 11 – Bemidji State