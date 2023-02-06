SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — A week after finalizing a nonconference opponent, the Augustana football team has completed its 2023 schedule.
The Vikings open the 101st season of football on Sept. 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16.
In week two, the Vikings play the aforementioned nonconference game at Chadron State. The contest, slated for Sept. 9, is the first regular season nonconference opponent for AU since 2011 (Minnesota Duluth – Sept. 3, 2011) and is the first non-NSIC, nonconference opponent since 2009 when Augustana played Emporia State (Sept. 5, 2009).
On Sept. 16, the Vikings return to St. Paul, Minnesota, for the second-straight year for a contest at Concordia-St. Paul.
The annual Viking Days contest is scheduled for Sept. 23 against MSU Moorhead. More on Viking Days can be found by clicking here.
Not leaving the City of Sioux Falls, the annual ‘Key to the City’ contest takes place Sept. 30 at Bob Young Field.
Augustana alum, Scott Underwood, brings Southwest Minnesota State to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Oct. 7.
The Vikings then begin a final stretch of five games where three of them are away from Kirkeby-Over Stadium. That stretch begins Oct. 14 at Winona State followed by a home contest with Minnesota State on Oct. 21.
The Vikings then travel to Wayne State and Northern State on consecutive weekends. The contest with the Wildcats is slated for Oct. 28 while the game with the Wolves is Nov. 4.
Augustana then closes the regular season hosting Bemidji State on Nov. 11.
All home games have a 1 p.m. kickoff and are played in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Stay tuned to GoAugie.com this spring for ticket information.
Full Schedule
Sept. 2 – UMary
Sept. 9 – at Chadron State
Sept. 16 – at Concordia-St. Paul
Sept. 23 – MSU Moorhead (Viking Days)
Sept. 30 – at Sioux Falls
Oct. 7 – Southwest Minnesota State
Oct. 14 – at Winona State
Oct. 21 – Minnesota State
Oct. 28 – at Wayne State
Nov. 4 – at Northern State
Nov. 11 – Bemidji State