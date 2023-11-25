SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey played its first home game in more than a month Saturday night as it welcomed Omaha to the Premier Center. The Vikings dropped their third straight game by a final of 5-2.

The Mavericks scored both of the goals in the opening period. Augie got on the board on Luke Mobley’s goal four minutes into the second.

UNO netted the final two scores of the period to take a 4-1 lead entering the third. The visitors sealed the victory with a shorth-handed, empty net goal with just over a minute left. Brady Ziemer added once more Augustana score with a goal with 16 ticks left on the clock.

The Mavericks outshot the Vikings 29-20.

Augustana will be back in action on Friday when it is scheduled to visit Northern Michigan.