ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Augustana softball team had its second game of the day suspended after four complete innings Friday. The Vikings and St. Cloud State Huskies will resume play Saturday at 10 a.m. SCSU leads 3-2 heading into the top of the fifth. With a win, Augustana would advance to the NSIC Championship series where it would need to beat Minnesota Duluth twice.



Previously, the Vikings fell to Minnesota Duluth in the day’s first game.



Game One: Minnesota Duluth 4, Augustana 0

Augustana managed just a single hit in the game while falling in the 4-0 contest. The lone hit was from the bat of Delaney Young in the second inning when she struck a single into right field.



The Bulldogs plated two runs in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fourth for the victory. The first two runs of the game came off the bat of Corrie Weise for a two-run home run.



The NSIC Pitcher of the Year, Lauren Dixon won her 19th game in the circle for UMD while striking out seven batters. Lexi Lander garnered the start for AU, giving up five hits while Hailey Houston pitched in relief, giving up three hits.



Game Two: To Be Continued Saturday at 10 a.m.

Abby Lien opened the game for Augustana with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. The senior third baseman carried the first pitch of her at-bat over the left-field fence. Andrea Cain also scored on the play after hitting a leadoff single to second base.



The Huskies got one run back in the top of the third as Sydney Trees hit a home run to center field. In the top of the fourth, SCSU tacked on two more runs to take a 3-2 lead when Maggie Fitzgerald hit a home run to left field.



Play will resume in the top of the fifth inning as Helene Krage was just entering as the Vikings’ pitcher.