GOLDEN, CO. (KELO) — The Augustana football team saw its 2023 season come to a close with a 56-10 defeated at the hands of No. 1 Colorado School of Mines in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday.

The Orediggers scored the first 21 points of the contest and led 28-3 at halftime. The Vikings began the scoring in the second half on Casey Bauman’s TD strike to Logan Uttecht, which made it 28-10. From there, Mines scored the final 28 points of the contest.

Colorado Mines outgained Augie 143-6 on the ground and 617-382 in total yards.

Bauman completed 27 of his 45 pass attempts for 244 yards and the one TD. Mitchell Goodbary hauled in four catches for 89 yards.

The Vikings conclude the season with an 11-2 record.