MADISON, WIS. (KELO) — The Augustana hockey team dropped the program’s second ever game 3-0 to Wisconsin Sunday evening.

Carson Bantle put the Badgers on the board with a goal less than eight minutes into the contest. Owen Lindmark made it a 2-0 game with his goal early in the second period. The Badgers’ final tally came as an empty net goal in third period.

Wisconsin outshot Augustana 44-18. Augie keeper Josh Kotai saved 41 of the 43 shots he faced for a .953 save percentage.

Simon Falk attempted six shots, three of which were on goal. Brett Meerman put up four shots, three of which were on goal.

Augustana is scheduled to play its first home games next weekend, when it hosts Bowling Green at the Premier Center on Saturday and Sunday.