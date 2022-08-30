SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – An expansion of JJ’s Beer Garden for Augustana football games at Kirkeby-Over Stadium highlights the gameday experience for the 100th season of Augustana football, presented by CorTrust Bank.

After a successful 2021 season with the beer garden in K-O Stadium, the gameday experience will safely allow alcohol consumption throughout much of Kirkeby-Over Stadium. A single point of sale will remain in the beer garden, located in the southeast corner of the stadium, where fans will then be able to bring their beverage back to their seats.



Alcohol-free zones will exist throughout the stadium, notably sections 107, 108, 109, the northwest grass berm and section 202 on the visitor sidelines. A map of the alcohol-free zones can be found here.



Entrance into JJ’s Beer Garden will remain the same as last season, while JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars will continue to manage the beer garden including using its professionally trained staff to ID and wristband those that are 21 and over. The serving area will close at the conclusion of the third quarter.



More on the Augustana Alcohol Policy can be found here.

Augustana Athletics Alcohol Sales Policy for 2022 Football Season