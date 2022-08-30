SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – An expansion of JJ’s Beer Garden for Augustana football games at Kirkeby-Over Stadium highlights the gameday experience for the 100th season of Augustana football, presented by CorTrust Bank.
After a successful 2021 season with the beer garden in K-O Stadium, the gameday experience will safely allow alcohol consumption throughout much of Kirkeby-Over Stadium. A single point of sale will remain in the beer garden, located in the southeast corner of the stadium, where fans will then be able to bring their beverage back to their seats.
Alcohol-free zones will exist throughout the stadium, notably sections 107, 108, 109, the northwest grass berm and section 202 on the visitor sidelines. A map of the alcohol-free zones can be found here.
Entrance into JJ’s Beer Garden will remain the same as last season, while JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars will continue to manage the beer garden including using its professionally trained staff to ID and wristband those that are 21 and over. The serving area will close at the conclusion of the third quarter.
More on the Augustana Alcohol Policy can be found here.
Augustana Athletics Alcohol Sales Policy for 2022 Football Season
- All guests must be 21 years of age and show a valid ID to obtain a wristband and entrance into the beer garden
- A valid wristband is required at the time of purchase for tickets and redemption of beer
- A limit of two beers may be purchased at one time
- Guests are allowed to bring their beer / wine back to their seats so long as those seats are outside of the “Alcohol Free Zones” shown below
- Guests are not allowed to give alcohol to other guests under the age of 21
- Sales will begin at noon
- Sales will end when the game clock has expired at the conclusion of the third quarter
- Guests are not allowed to bring alcohol into Kirkeby-Over Stadium
- Augustana Athletics reserves the right to search guests for alcoholic beverages as well as the right to refuse service of alcohol at its discretion
- Failure to adhere to these policy guidelines may result in ejection from the stadium without refund