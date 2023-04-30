SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) — Augustana baseball completed a series sweep of Concordia-St. Paul Sunday at Ronken Field. The Vikings brought down CSP 9-3 in the third game of the series. Augustana improves to 38-16 overall and now hold an NSIC record of 26-7. The Golden Bears drop to 16-24 overall and 12-14 in NSIC action.

Augustana was the first team to score runs in the third inning after a single from Ragan Pinnow plated Drey Dirksen and Jack Hines . In the fourth inning, Jason Axelberg scored the Viking’s third run of the game.

A single to left center by Trevor Winterstein sent Axelberg and Trey Walker home, pushing Augustana’s lead to 5-0 in the fifth frame. The Vikings scored another run in the top of the sixth when Drey Dirksen crossed the plate following an error on the CSP third baseman that allowed Axelberg to reach first base.

The Golden Bears plated three runs on back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth frame to get on the board.

In the top of the seventh inning, Augustana added three more runs to its score. A single from Pinnow scored Dirksen and Nick Banowetz and Koskie drew a walk, sending Tate Meiners home.

At the plate, Pinnow went 3-for-5 while Banowetz and Hines logged two hits apiece. Dirksen scored three runs for the Vikings in the win.

Caleb Saari started the game on the bump for Augustana, spending four innings in the game and earning the win to move to 5-2 on the season. Ryan Jares , Adam Diedrich and Ethan Cole also spent time on the mound, each recording two strikeouts.

Up Next

The Vikings face the Winona State Warriors in their regular season finale at Ronken Field Tuesday. The doubleheader is slated for 3 p.m.